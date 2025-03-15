A boom microphone accidentally struck Donald Trump’s face as he took questions at Joint Base Andrews

The incident quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online, with some calling it disrespectful and others praising Trump’s composed reaction

Earlier that day, Trump stumbled slightly while helping Elon Musk’s son board Marine One, adding to a series of viral moments

President Donald Trump experienced an unexpected interruption during a press interaction at Joint Base Andrews on Friday when a boom microphone accidentally struck his face.

The momentary mishap occurred as the former president leaned in to hear a reporter's question regarding efforts to secure the release of hostages from Gaza.

President Trump joked away the encounter after he had his nose brushed by a pointed microphone. Image: Getty

Journalists went silent as mic punched Trump

A sudden hush fell over the press corps as the microphone, covered with a windscreen known as a "dead cat," made contact with Trump's lip and cheek.

The mic operator quickly offered an apology, but Trump, after briefly locking eyes with the reporter involved, broke the tension with a remark that swiftly caught public attention.

"She just made television tonight," Trump quipped, adding, "She just became a big story tonight, right? Did you see that?"

Americans react to viral video

The lighthearted reaction from the Republican leader was met with mixed responses across social media. While many of his supporters praised his composure, others criticized the incident, calling it disrespectful.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk was among those who commented, stating, "Unreal these people. Have some respect." Kirk also commended Trump for handling the situation "graciously."

Although it remains unclear which media outlet the microphone operator represents, the footage of the incident quickly gained traction online, fueling debate over whether the mishap was a simple accident or an avoidable blunder.

Trump walked Musk's son to Marine One

The microphone mishap wasn’t the only viral moment involving Trump that day.

Earlier, as he prepared to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, the former president stumbled slightly while assisting Elon Musk’s young son, X Æ A-12, onto the aircraft.

President Trump walked with Elon Musk's son as he departed the White House. Image: Getty

The moment, which was captured on video, spurred discussion online, with some commentators playfully dubbing him "Grandpa Trump."

Despite these incidents, Trump continued with his scheduled travel, heading to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend.

Meanwhile, conversations surrounding both viral moments dominated social media, reinforcing the former president’s enduring ability to capture the public's attention—whether through policy discussions or unexpected on-camera moments.

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow birthright citizenship order

In another report, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to allow his attempt at curtailing birthright citizenship to proceed.

On Thursday, March 13, the justice department’s acting solicitor general, Sarah Harris, filed a request to the nation’s highest court, asking it to restrict orders issued by district judges in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Washington that blocked Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship restrictions.

In her request, Harris described the Trump administration’s appeal as a “modest” one, urging the Supreme Court to “‘restrict the scope’ of multiple preliminary injunctions that ‘purpor[t] to cover every person in the country,’ limiting those injunctions to parties actually within the courts’ power.”

