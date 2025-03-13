Fans of Donald Trump were left stunned after hearing the president's 'real laugh' for the first time in a resurfaced clip from The Celebrity Apprentice

The clip features Trump sharing a lighthearted moment with former Formula One driver Mario Andretti, resulting in a genuine smile and hearty laugh from the president

Viewers praised the rare, candid moment, noting that it was the first time they had seen Trump laugh so naturally

New York City, USA – Fans of Donald Trump were left stunned after hearing the president's 'real laugh' for the first time in a recently resurfaced clip from his reality TV competition series, The Celebrity Apprentice.

The clip, shared by a user on X, formerly Twitter, features a moment from the Season 5 live finale where Trump, now 78, was running late and requested 'the fastest driver anywhere in the world' to step in.

Trump laughs in rare video. Photo credit: Simo7809957085/X

Unexpected encounter with Mario Andretti

According to DailyMail UK, as Trump walked out of Trump Tower in New York City, he was greeted by former Formula One driver Mario Andretti, who was seated in an F1 race car outside the building.

Trump expressed his relief, saying, 'I'm really glad it's you,' to which Mario responded, 'Hop in Mr. Trump. Don't worry, I won't mess up your hair.' The scene then cut to Mario revving the engine with Trump strapped in behind him, wearing his suit and red tie.

Donald Trump seen in a joyful mood. Photo credit: Simo7809957085/X

Genuine laughter and viewer reactions

After a speedy ride through the streets of Manhattan, the pair arrived at the National History Museum.

As they came to a stop, the camera zoomed in on Trump's smiling face and tousled hair. 'Thanks, Mario,' Trump said, laughing in shock at the ride.

Appearing to momentarily break character, Trump let out a hearty laugh and said, 'Wow. Holy s**t.' Mario responded, 'Anytime, boss. Good luck with the show.'

Viewers were quick to notice the lighthearted moment, with one user commenting, 'He actually chuckled and gave a genuine smile. I've never seen that from him.'

Another user remarked, 'I was just thinking that I don't think I've ever seen him actually laugh.' The clip was praised for capturing a rare, genuine moment of laughter from Trump, with one user reflecting, 'It's the first clip I've ever seen where we actually see him do a real laugh. A human laugh. This is wild.'

See the video on X below:

