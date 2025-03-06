Munford High School was left in shock after beloved teacher Samuel Colin Day was found dead inside a classroom from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Munford, Tennessee, USA – Munford High School was left stunned after a much-loved teacher, Samuel Colin Day, was found dead inside a classroom on February 6.

Local police reported that Day had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to his profile, Day had worked on the campus as a Special Education Director.

The school was closed for the day following the discovery of Day's body.

Police statement and community reaction

In an updated police statement, the department expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident.

"Teacher, Samuel Colin Day, was found deceased in a classroom from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This incident occurred at approx. 6 am this morning, well before students arrived for class. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, students, and faculty affected by this heartbreaking event.

We ask that the community respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time," the statement read.

The school is located in Munford, around 30 miles north of Memphis.

Tributes and memories

Since the revelation that Day was the teacher found dead inside the classroom, social media has been flooded with tributes.

One person recalled being a student helper in his classroom in 2007, describing him as a wonderful man who loved his students and his job.

Another person praised Day as an awesome advocate for his special education students, offering prayers for his family, work family, and first responders.

Many others shared their memories and expressed their condolences, highlighting Day's passion and dedication to his students.

