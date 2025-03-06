Former U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to issue an executive order to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education

Newly confirmed Education Secretary Linda McMahon has backed Trump’s proposal, emphasizing that any such action would require congressional involvement

Critics warn that eliminating the department could disrupt vital programs, including student loans, grants for special needs students, and funding for low-income school districts

Washington DC, US – A leaked memo has revealed that former U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to issue an executive order to abolish the U.S. Department of Education, reviving a campaign promise he has repeatedly made.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the order could be announced as early as Thursday, March 6, though neither the White House nor the department responded to inquiries on Wednesday night, March 5.

Leaked Memo Uncovers Next US Department President Trump is to Eliminate, Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

Trump Moves to Dismantle Federal Education Oversight

Trump has long criticized the Department of Education, once calling it a “big con job” and vowing to close it during his first term, a move that failed to materialize due to lack of congressional support.

However, Trump admitted that eliminating the department would require the backing of Congress and teachers' unions, both of which are expected to resist the move.

Education Secretary Defends the Plan

Linda McMahon, recently confirmed as Trump's education secretary, has echoed his call to scrap the agency.

During her confirmation hearings, McMahon stressed that any attempt to close the department would involve Congress.

Billions in Education Funding at Risk

Critics have raised alarms about the potential fallout from such a move, warning that closing the department could jeopardize vital programs and financial aid.

The Department of Education currently manages around $1.6 trillion in student loans and oversees federal grants that support teachers, students with disabilities, and low-income districts.

“Eliminating the department would disrupt millions of students’ lives and threaten programs that schools across the country depend on,” said Maria Sanchez, a public school advocate. “This is not just about bureaucracy; this is about children’s futures.”

A First in U.S. History

If Trump succeeds, it would mark the first time a U.S. president has shut down a cabinet-level agency.

The department currently supports nearly 100,000 public schools and 34,000 private institutions across the country, though the majority of funding for public schools comes from state and local sources.

In recent years, the department has faced fierce criticism from Republicans over policies on student loan forgiveness and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, particularly during the administration of President Joe Biden.

Despite the political divide, the prospect of dismantling an agency that plays such a central role in the nation's education system is expected to trigger heated debates in Congress and beyond.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng