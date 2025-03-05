The federal government of Nigeria has lost a major chunk of revenue to the actions of illegal private jet charters

A report from the ministerial task force on illegal private charter operations confirmed this loss

The task force also shared how much has been lost in recent years and the next steps to be taken

The federal government has lost over N120 billion in revenue to illegal private jet charter operations in the last decade.

A report by the Ministerial Task Force on Illegal Private Charter Operations showed that these operators take advantage of regulatory gaps and weak enforcement systems on the part of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The report, commissioned by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), also identified other issues like the lack of interagency cooperation, security breaches, and obsolete policies as issues stifling the growth of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Report identifies those involved illegal charters

According to the PUNCH, the report also identified some of the names involved in the operations.

Names mentioned in the report include BUA International Limited, Arik Air Ltd, Dominion Air Limited, and Max Air Ltd.

Other names like Nestoil Plc, Executive Jets Services, Rivers State Government, and Julius Berger Nig. Ltd were also mentioned.

Ministerial task force lists action point

The task force also outlined in the report action steps to address the situation and restructure the sector to prevent such issues.

To address critical security lapses, they recommended the closure and restructuring of the General Aviation Terminal in Abuja.

The report also recommended that the controversial 22-year aircraft ban be repealed, as it is restrictive to industry growth.

It also recommended that the NCAA improve its oversight operations and ensure full compliance from operators by introducing a licensing framework to enhance transparency.

Recall that the NCAA recently sanctioned five airlines in Nigeria for non-compliance with regulations.

Two others had their air operators' licenses revoked as well, and only one was restored after the NCAA completed its investigations in the matter.

Aviation experts react to report

Aviation experts who reacted to the report insist that listing out the next steps will not have any impact unless the NCAA ups its regulatory enforcement.

Mr. John Ojikutu, an Aviation security expert and CEO of Centurion Security Limited, noted that most of the aircraft involved in such actions are backed by political office holders or high-profile people, making it impossible for the NCAA to take action against them.

He challenged the NCAA to first identify the culprits, as there are up to 100 illegal aircraft in Nigeria, operating unhindered.

