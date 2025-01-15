An armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups has been taking place in the Gaza Strip and Israel since 7 October 2023

On Wednesday, January 15, a ceasefire deal was reached to end 15 months of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials indicated that the two sides had come to an agreement and a deal could soon be announced.

Hamas and Israeli officials and a source briefed on the negotiations told NBC News on Wednesday.

Reuters and AFP reported that Hamas had given verbal approval for the deal, citing Palestinian sources.

According to Reuters, the group had not yet given a written response to the ceasefire proposal.

According to CNN, a source said the deal could lead to the phased release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Reports disclosed that the hard-won agreement will also free dozens of hostages held in Gaza, as well as Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, bringing the first real break in violence since a weeklong truce expired December 1, 2023.

The news follows weeks of talks brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt amid a brutal winter for civilians in Gaza, as well as dramatic developments across the Middle East that have dealt setbacks to Iran, an Israeli foe.

Israel and Hamas have not officially announced a deal, although senior Hamas official Basem Naim confirmed to NBC News the militant group had agreed to it.

Palestinian economy severely impacted by Gaza war

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is having a severe impact on the Palestinian economy, according to the World Bank, which now estimates sharp economic contraction this year and next.

The conflict, sparked by Hamas' cross-border attacks on October 7, 2023, has killed over 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around more than 240 hostages taken back to Gaza.

The UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, half of them children.

