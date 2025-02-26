President Trump Offers to Give US Citizenship with a Price, Mentions the Amount

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed replacing the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program with a $5 million "gold card" that offers a route to American citizenship

The new scheme aims to attract wealthy investors and replace the criticised EB-5 program, which Trump described as "full of nonsense, make believe and fraud"

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick supported the change, emphasising the need for a more credible and valuable visa program

Washington, D.C., USA – U.S. President Donald Trump on February 25 floated the idea of replacing the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program with a so-called "gold card" that could be bought for $5 million as a route to American citizenship.

Trump announced that the new scheme would replace the existing EB-5 program, which allows foreign investors to become permanent residents by investing large sums of money that create or preserve U.S. jobs.

Details of the gold card proposal

The EB-5 program grants "green cards" to foreigners promising to invest in U.S. businesses. "We are going to be selling a gold card," Trump said.

"We are going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million. It's going to give you green card privileges plus it's going to be a route to American citizenship, and wealthy people would be coming into our country by buying this card," he added.

Trump mentioned that details about the scheme would be released in two weeks.

When asked by a journalist if Russian oligarchs could qualify for the gold cards, Trump responded, "Yeah, possibly. Hey. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people."

Criticism of the EB-5 program

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was created by Congress in 1990 to "stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors," according to the USCIS website.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick criticised the EB-5 program, stating, "The EB-5 program ... it was full of nonsense, make believe and fraud, and it was a way to get a green card that was low price. So the president said, rather than having this sort of ridiculous EB-5 program, we're going to end the EB-5 program. We're going to replace it with the Trump gold card."

