According to the Nigeria Customs Service, all import declarations made during the initial implementation period have been revoked

The move followed an earlier news announcement that put a hold on the elimination of the import 4% free-on-board tax

The service stated that the development was important to ensure clarity and maintain uniformity in customs operations

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced that all import declarations made during the first implementation period have been cancelled

This was revealed in a statement released on Monday, February 24, 2025, by Abdullahi Maiwada, the service's national public relations officer.

According to Maiwada, the action became imperative to guarantee clarity, preserve uniformity in customs procedures, and avoid any interruptions in the clearance procedures.

To proceed with the clearance of their goods, he stated that the impacted importers, customs officials, and other stakeholders must recover their declarations.

“Sequel to the earlier press release announcing the suspension of the 4 per cent Free-on-Board charge on imports, the Nigeria Customs Service wishes to inform stakeholders that all import declarations made during the initial implementation period have been cancelled,” Maiwada said.

He asked all parties who were impacted to quickly recover their entry via the appropriate customs processing facilities.

Maiwada also said the NCS had taken steps to guarantee a smooth process.

“Customs commands nationwide have been directed to provide the necessary assistance and clarifications to importers and agents requiring support during this period,” he said.

The NCS spokesperson emphasised that the agency remained unwavering in its resolve to carry out government fiscal policies in accordance with the terms of the "Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023" using thorough consultation and communication with all relevant parties.

Maiwada also said the service's larger endeavour to be a public-centric organisation that guarantees effective service delivery includes the decision to revoke earlier declarations and make space for recapturing.

“Under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, the service remains committed to demonstrating openness and transparency in its engagements with stakeholders,” he said.

To prevent any more delays in the clearance of their shipments, he urged all parties involved to seize the chance.

Early this month, the NCS declared that the widely criticised 4% Free-on-Board value on imports would be suspended.

The sum, outlined in Section 18(1)(a) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, has already caused firms that are dealing with high operating expenses to become concerned.

According to Maiwada, the suspension offered a chance to conduct a comprehensive examination of its revenue structure.

With the move, importers would pay more to bring goods into Nigeria due to the FOB charge, determined by the value of the imported items and transportation expenses up to the port of loading. This cost would probably be passed on to customers.

