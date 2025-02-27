U.S. Representative Joe Wilson announced on February 25 that he is drafting legislation to create a $250 bill featuring former President Donald J. Trump

USA – U.S. Representative Joe Wilson announced on February 25 that he is drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring former President Donald J. Trump.

Wilson made the announcement on X, stating that the new bill aims to address economic challenges caused by "Bidenflation."

President Trump To Be Put On $250 Bill, Explanation Emerges About How It Will Be Done

Details of the proposal

Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina, emphasised that the $250 bill would be the "most valuable bill for the most valuable President."

He argued that the current economic situation has forced American families to carry more cash, making the introduction of a higher denomination bill necessary.

"Bidenflation has destroyed the economy, forcing American families to carry more cash," Wilson wrote on X. "Most valuable bill for most valuable President!"

Public reaction and legal challenges

The proposal has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users praising the idea and others questioning its practicality.

Critics have pointed out that current laws prevent a living person from appearing on U.S. currency. Despite this, Wilson's proposal aims to honour Trump for his financial policies and draw a contrast to the previous administration.

If approved, Trump would become the first living former or sitting president to be featured on American currency.

U.S. Representative Joe Wilson post on X below:

“Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!”

