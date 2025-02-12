The CEO of Tesla, X, and SpaceX Elon Musk, has reacted to the report of leading a "hostile takeover" of the United States government

The world's richest man defended his cost-cutting plans for President Donald Trump's administration

According to Musk, he is not leading a "hostile takeover" of the government of the United States of America (USA)

Washington DC, United States -The CEO of Tesla, X, and SpaceX Elon Musk has denied leading a "hostile takeover" of the United States government.

Musk defended his cost-cutting plans as he made a surprise first appearance at the White House on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

As reported by BBC, he stated this while taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump tasked Trump with slashing the size and spending of the federal government.

According to Musk, the sweeping government cuts as "common sense" measures that are "not draconian or radical".

"The people voted for major government reform and that's what the people are going to get. That's what democracy is all about."

"I fully expect to be scrutinised," he added. "It's not like I think I can get away with something."

The 53-year-old billionaire technology entrepreneur added that:

"It's not optional for us to reduce the federal expenses. "It's essential. It's essential for America to remain solvent as a country."

Musk has spearheaded Trump’s effort to rapidly shrink the federal government since the first weeks of Trump's term.

"We found fraud and abuse," Trump said of Musk's work on Tuesday, without providing evidence. He estimated more than $1 trillion in wasteful spending would be discovered although gave no further details.

Legit.ng also reported that President Trump sent a message to millions of federal workers.

The returning US president has offered millions of federal workers buyout packages to resign from service.

Legit.ng reports that the move is part of Trump's effort to shrink and reform the US government.

US federal workers weigh Trump buyout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US federal workers face another deadline to accept a mass buyout from their government jobs as a judge holds a key hearing on whether the offer is legal.

The proposal to two million federal workers is part of an effort by President Trump and his billionaire ally Musk to drastically cut back on spending that they say will transform the government.

In his first three weeks in office, the president has unleashed a flurry of executive orders aimed at slashing federal spending, appointing SpaceX and Tesla CEO Musk to lead the efforts under the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

