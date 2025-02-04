Two airport workers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were arrested for leaking footage of last week's deadly plane crash

Washington D.C., USA – Two airport workers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were arrested for allegedly leaking footage of last week's deadly plane crash.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) staffers are accused of making unauthorized copies of records related to the crash between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet, which killed all 67 people on board.

The staff members are reportedly facing charges of computer trespass.

Officials announced on Monday that salvage crews have recovered an engine, large pieces of fuselage, and are working to retrieve a wing from the wreckage of the commercial airliner involved in last week’s midair collision near Washington’s Reagan National Airport.

Additionally, more human remains were recovered from the Potomac River. Authorities confirmed that 55 of the 67 victims have been found and identified since the crash on Wednesday.

The operation to remove the plane is expected to take several days, after which efforts will focus on removing the military helicopter involved.

The crash between the American Airlines jet and the Army helicopter over Washington D.C. marked the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001.

Over 300 responders have been participating in the recovery effort at any given time, with two Navy barges deployed to lift heavy wreckage.

Washington, D.C. Fire Department Assistant Chief Gary Steen expressed confidence that all victims would be found. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Francis Pera stated that divers and salvage workers adhered to strict protocols, pausing debris movement whenever human remains were recovered to ensure a “dignified recovery” process.

Legit.ng reported that an American Airlines flight collided mid-air with a helicopter in Washington DC, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River.

The jet, which was coming from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, along with three US Army soldiers on the military helicopter.

Approximately 300 emergency responders were deployed in "rescue mode," with police divers and boats searching the water for survivors under windy and dark conditions.

