In a rare and candid interview with the Times of London, Bill Gates, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder, admitted that divorcing his wife Melinda in 2021 is the 'biggest regret' of his life.

The 69-year-old described the divorce after 27 years of marriage as 'at the top of the list' of his failures, expressing how miserable it was for both him and Melinda for at least two years.

Reflections on Marriage and Family

Gates acknowledged that his marriage had kept him grounded as he built his now trillion-dollar company.

Despite the amicable relationship they maintain now, rumours of infidelity plagued Bill in the aftermath of their divorce announcement.

He took responsibility for his mistakes, stating in a 2023 interview, "I certainly made mistakes, and I take responsibility." The pair, who share three children – Jennifer, 28, Rory, 25, and Phoebe, 22 – and two grandchildren, continue to see each other at family events.

Melinda's Perspective on the Divorce

Melinda, now 60, reflected that time apart during the COVID-19 pandemic gave her clarity on the state of their marriage, making the 'healthier choice' to part ways.

She described the divorce as the 'lowest moment' in her life but necessary for her family and herself. Since their split, Melinda has moved on with tech mogul Philip Vaughn.

Gates' Admission of Guilt

During a 2022 interview with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Gates divulged his guilt and took responsibility for his actions, stating, "I don't think delving into the particulars at this point is constructive, but yes, I caused pain, and I feel terrible about that."

The acknowledgment of his regrets and mistakes underscores the complexities and challenges of balancing personal and professional lives at such a high level of success.

Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates, both philanthropists and business leaders, were married in 1994 and co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000.

The foundation focuses on enhancing healthcare, reducing poverty, and expanding educational opportunities globally.

Despite their divorce in 2021, they continue to work together on philanthropic efforts and share three children and two grandchildren.

