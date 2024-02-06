Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, is now the fourth richest man in the world after gaining $36 billion.

Zuckerberg displaced Microsoft founder Bill Gates and is now next to Bernard Arnault.

The development comes as Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote gained $1 billion one week after the loss of $5 billion

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the world's fourth richest man, overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the new billionaire ranking.

Data from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index shows that despite losing $5 billion in the past 24 hours, Zuckerberg is ahead of his fellow Americans, with $165 billion in net worth compared to Bill Gates's $145 billion.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, Microsoft founder Credit:JOSH EDELSON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Zuckerberg rises from 20th wealthiest in the world

Zuckerberg rose from the 20th richest man in the world in the second quarter of 2023 to occupy the enviable position after gaining almost $37 billion.

The American Congress recently grilled the Facebook founder over infractions caused by his social media companies.

The billionaire is ranked the fourth wealthiest man on earth after Bernard Arnault, the former richest man in the world.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overthrew Arnault as the world's second wealthiest after Tesla CEO Elon Musk in early January.

Zuckerberg is $15 billion away from catching up with Elon Musk, who has lost almost $30 billion as Tesla's share price nosedived.

Dangote gains $1 billion in seven

Analysts believe that Zuckerberg's fortunes changed after he ditched his Metaverse project, which reportedly bore bottomless holes in the company's coffers and made investors sceptical about its success.

Meta stocks have risen since the beginning of the year, trading at $459.41 per share.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has gained about $59 million in the last 24 hours and $1 billion in seven days.

This comes as Dangote's net worth crashed from $22 billion to $16.6 billion after Nigeria reportedly devalued its currency for the second time in eight months.

Dangote loses $5 billion in 24 hours

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has dropped from 81st to 113th on the list of the world's wealthiest people in 24 hours.

The development follows the loss of $5.4 billion (N7 trillion) suffered by the Nigerian billionaire on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Dangote dropped as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) lost billions after two weeks of bullish run.

Source: Legit.ng