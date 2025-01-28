U.S. President Donald Trump proposes relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan, sparking condemnation from Palestinian groups

Jordan and Egypt strongly reject any plans of forced displacement, emphasizing their firm stance on the two-state solution as the path to peace

Israel’s far-right minister supports Trump’s idea, but Palestinians view such proposals as reminiscent of the traumatic 1948 Nakba

United States President Donald Trump has stirred controversy with his remarks suggesting the displacement of Gaza’s population and resettling them in Egypt and Jordan.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump indicated he had discussed the idea with King Abdullah II of Jordan and planned to speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Trump mentioned that the relocation could be temporary or for a long-term. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He emphasized the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which he described as a "mess."

“I would like Egypt to take people,” Trump said.

“You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say: ‘You know, it’s over.’”

He praised Jordan for its historical acceptance of Palestinian refugees and urged King Abdullah II to accept more, calling the current state of the Gaza Strip “a real mess.”

Trump’s remarks come against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing 15-month conflict in Gaza, which has displaced nearly all of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.

The president suggested that the relocation could be temporary or long-term, proposing that housing be constructed in new locations where Palestinians could “live in peace for a change.”

Jordan rejects Trump's proposition

The proposal has sparked strong reactions. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed Amman’s commitment to the two-state solution, calling displacement “fixed and unchangeable” policy.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group condemned Trump’s suggestion, describing it as encouragement of “war crimes” and accusing him of promoting “crimes against humanity.”

PIJ called on Egypt and Jordan to reject the proposal outright, characterizing it as aligned with extreme Zionist agendas.

Trump's plan not new - historian

Abdullah Al-Arian, an associate professor of history at Georgetown University in Qatar, described Trump’s remarks as part of a broader trend, noting that some Israeli officials had previously suggested similar plans for mass displacement.

Al-Arian argued that such proposals are unlikely to gain traction among Palestinians or Arab leaders.

“They know all too well what it means to leave their home and what the status of Palestinian refugees has looked like for the past 70 years,” he said.

Israel welcomes Trump's plan

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, however, welcomed Trump’s idea, calling it an “out-of-the-box” solution.

“The idea of helping them find other places to start a better life is a great idea,” Smotrich said, pledging to work with Israeli leadership to develop an operational plan.

For Palestinians, Trump’s proposal evokes painful memories of the 1948 Nakba, or catastrophe, which saw the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel’s creation.

Egypt has previously warned against forced displacement into the Sinai desert, with President el-Sisi cautioning that such actions could jeopardize Egypt’s peace treaty with Israel.

Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire deal to end Gaza war

Legit.ng had earlier reported that an armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups had been taking place in the Gaza Strip and Israel since October 7, 2023.

In a significant twist of event, both countries have agreed to end the war and release hostages captured by Hamas-led militants during their 2023 attack on Israel, in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng