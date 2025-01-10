US President-elect Donald Trump could be sentenced on Friday morning, January 10, in the New York hush-money case

New York, United States - In a 5-4 ruling, the US Supreme Court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's emergency request to delay his sentencing in the New York hush-money case. This decision clears the way for Trump's sentencing, which is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Trump will appear virtually from Mar-a-Lago. According to Judge Juan Merchan, Trump will likely face neither penalties nor prison time. The Supreme Court's decision was close, with four conservative justices - Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh - siding with Trump.

However, CNN reported that Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's three liberals to deny Trump's request. The court reasoned that Trump's concerns could be handled on appeal and that the burden of sentencing would not significantly impact his presidential responsibilities.

What are underlying challenges of Trump's conviction

Trump's underlying challenge to his conviction is still pending. He was convicted in May of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the affair and argued that his conviction should be tossed due to his immunity as a former president. However, prosecutors countered that these concerns could be addressed on appeal.

The case has sparked controversy, particularly after it was revealed that Trump and Justice Samuel Alito spoke by phone just before Trump's appeal was filed. Congressional Democrats have called for Alito to recuse himself from the case, citing concerns about judicial ethics. Alito has denied discussing the case with Trump during their conversation.

The sentencing hearing is expected to be brief, lasting around an hour. Despite the controversy surrounding the case, the Supreme Court's decision has paved the way for Trump's sentencing to proceed as scheduled. Trump's inauguration is set for January 20, just days after his sentencing.

Donald Trump was elected 45th President of the United States in 2016 and served from 2017 to 2021. Interestingly, he's also the president-elect for the 2024 presidential election and will be inaugurated as the 47th President on January 20, 2025.

In the November election, the former president defeated Kamala Harris with a landmark victory. He was the Republican candidate, while Harris was the Democratic flagbearer.

