Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - President Joe Biden has pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, members and staff of the January 6 congressional committee.

Biden issued the pardon hours before departing the White House and President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office once again.

Joe Biden said the pardon was to protect them after they had served the United States. Photo credit: @JoeBiden

Source: Twitter

Biden had teased the possibility of issuing pre-emptive pardons weeks ago in an interview with USA Today.

As reported by Fox News, there are speculation that the J6 committee members may face investigations under the incoming Trump administration.

The pardon includes "Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee."

Biden explained that he issued the pardons not because of any wrongdoing but to protect them after they had served their country.

Washington Post reported that Biden made this known in a lengthy statement.

However, Special Counsel Jack Smith, former FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Attorney General Merrick Garland are not included in the pardon.

The above individuals have been speculated to face backlash from the incoming Trump administration.

Fauci alleged that he was subject to "politically motivated threats of investigation and prosecution."

He made this known in his acceptance statement shortly after Biden announced the pardon.

"Let me be perfectly clear: I have committed no crime and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me. The fact is, however, that the mere articulation of these baseless threats, and the potential that they will be acted upon, create immeasurable and intolerable distress for me and my family. For these reasons, I acknowledge and appreciate the action that President Biden has taken today on my behalf,"

Trump has been reported to have repeatedly threatened to go after those who have crossed him politically or attempted to hold him accountable for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the world’s most influential Christian leaders, William Kumuyi, attended the second inauguration as the 47th president of the country, Donald Trump.

Kumuyi, the general superintendent and founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) delivered impactful Bible teachings and evangelistic ministr.

On Monday, January 20, the Nigerian cleric led prayers at Trump's inaugural prayer and praise meeting which was held in Washington D.C.

14 things Trump promised to do on first day

Legit.ng also reported that Trump will officially assume office today, Monday, January 20 as the 47th president of the United States of America

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to President-elect Donald John Trump.

As he returns to office after four years, Trump has already promised to do some things on Day 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng