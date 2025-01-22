Bishop David Abioye really means business regarding his new-found direction and has announced a special service slated for Sunday, January 26

This comes after his recent Sunday service, which recorded a massive turnout of worshippers across denominations

On October 18, 2024, Bishop Abioye and Bishop Aremu were both retired from Bishop Oyedepo's Winners Chapel after years of service

Former first Vice President of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Abioye, has announced his forthcoming anointing service.

Bishop Abioye tagged the anointing service a special one, adding that people who would attend should expect divine visitation, supernatural breakthrough, healing and restoration.

Bishop David Abioye has announced a special service slated for Sunday, January 26. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 22, Bishop Abioye gave his followers the date, time and location of the service.

The service would be held at the same place he held the last Sunday service.

Join us this Sunday for a special anointing service with David Abioye🔥🔥

The power of God is going to sweep through like never before. Expect, Divine Visitation, Supernatural Breakthrough, Healing & Restoration.

📅 Date: Sunday, 26th January 2025

⏰ Time: 5:00 PM

📍 Venue: Los Angeles Event Center

Along Ahmadu Bello Way, Mabushi, FCT-Abuja

See Bishop Abioye's recent Facebook post here.

Bishop Abioye's announcement thrilled many people

Abimbola Adebola said:

"We need your branch in ondo state Akure ....daddy pls make it happen."

Johnson Olubunmilola said:

"The distance is affecting me, I must be number one in that church, I can't forget Garden of faith in barnawa....my God will continue to lift you higher sir."

Olufunke Adasofegbe said:

"From glory to glory sir God is not a man ,the Lord will continue backing you up sir ,Your ministries will brings revival to every part of the world, more anointing sir."

Hammed John Olasupo said:

"Am in love with this Grace, this is uncommon Grace, If God permit I will join the service through online. God almighty will continue to increase your strength in Jesus mighty name."

Isco Davou said:

"The harvest is plenty, the labourers are few. Thank you Father for the vessel unto honour."

Judy Nwankwo said:

"If am in Abuja, I will just change my church sharp sharp. Your meekness needs to be studied."

Ajayi Olakunle Ebenezer said:

"Pls start your church ,in the mighty name of Jesus,we love you sir our own Bishop Abioye."

BOLDmordy said:

"From glory to GLORY...

"You are a Good Man indeed.. Big Daddy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye had released beautiful pictures from his Sunday service with a message to his followers.

Crowd grace Bishop Abioye's Sunday service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye's Sunday service had recorded a large turnout.

Legit.ng observed from a live recording he shared that pastors were also in attendance. The service, which lasted over two hours, had Bishop Abioye's wife ministering and other clerics.

The Sunday service was held in Abuja. A day before, Bishop Abioye announced it on his Facebook wall, inviting people to attend.

