Authorities in Independence County confirmed that a pilot died in a plane crash near Batesville, Arkansas, after the aircraft became entangled in power lines

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens extended condolences to the families and pledged cooperation with federal investigators

Independence County, Arkansas – Authorities in Independence County confirmed on January 13 that the pilot involved in a Sunday afternoon plane crash has died.

The tragic incident occurred around 3 pm when a single-engine plane crashed after becoming entangled in power lines in a wooded area five miles north of Batesville.

Officials from the Independence County Sheriff’s Office reported that local search teams discovered the wreckage. The identity of the pilot has not been released at this time.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic event," said Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens.

"We are committed to working alongside federal investigators to understand the circumstances surrounding this loss."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Sheriff Stephens urged the public to avoid the crash site to allow authorities to conduct their investigation without hindrance.

This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with aviation and the importance of stringent safety measures.

As investigations continue, authorities are focused on uncovering the details of the accident to prevent future occurrences.

Independence County, located in the state of Arkansas, is known for its rich history and scenic beauty.

Established on October 20, 1820, it is one of the original counties of Arkansas and is named in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence.

The county seat is Batesville, and it has a population of approximately 37,938 as of the 2020 census.

Shawn Stephens is the Sheriff of Independence County, Arkansas. He took office in January 2017 and has since focused on improving the working relationship between various law enforcement departments.

Under his leadership, the Sheriff's Department has enhanced its operations, including restructuring the narcotics unit, implementing active shooter training, and providing autism response training for officers.

Aeroplane Crashes, Kills Three People

Legit.ng reported that a light aircraft crash-landed on January 10 in Kenya's coastal Malindi County, resulting in the deaths of three people on the ground, local police officials reported.

The tragic event reportedly occurred in the town of Kwachocha along the Malindi-Mombasa highway. Sub-County Police Commander LuckyJoski Mudavadi confirmed that the fatalities included one person who was killed when the plane burst into flames upon impact.

Additionally, a motorcycle rider and a female passenger lost their lives when debris from the separated wings and tail of the plane struck them as the aircraft crashed into a building. The pilot and two students on board the aircraft managed to jump out before the crash and were subsequently treated for their injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

