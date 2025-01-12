A light aircraft crash-landed in Malindi County, Kenya, killing three people on the ground, including a motorcycle taxi driver and two other victims struck by debris

The pilot and two students on board the aircraft survived and are being treated for injuries as of the time of this report

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and stressing the need for enhanced safety measures around Malindi Airport

A light aircraft crash-landed on January 10 in Kenya's coastal Malindi County, resulting in the deaths of three people on the ground, local police officials reported.

The tragic event occurred in the town of Kwachocha along the Malindi-Mombasa highway.

Aeroplane Crashes, Killing Three People, Location Announced

Source: Getty Images

Incident Details

Sub-County Police Commander LuckyJoski Mudavadi confirmed that the fatalities included a motorcycle taxi driver, who was killed when the plane burst into flames upon impact.

Additionally, a motorcycle rider and a female passenger lost their lives when debris from the separated wings and tail of the plane struck them as the aircraft crashed into a building.

Injuries and Investigation

The pilot and two students on board the aircraft managed to jump out before the crash and were subsequently treated for their injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Ongoing Court Cases and Safety Concerns

The Kwachocha area is adjacent to Malindi Airport, where residents are embroiled in court cases over government plans to expand the airport before land compensation cases are resolved.

Local county assembly legislator, Rashid Odhiambo, emphasized the importance of enforcing safety precautions around the airport.

"Those involved in the airport management should keep ensuring safety around the airport and not just concentrate on inside the airport," he stated.

Plane Crash in Kenya

Kenya has experienced several notable plane crashes over the years, often involving both civilian and military aircraft.

One of the deadliest incidents was the 2006 Kenyan Air Force Harbin Y-12 crash, which killed 14 people, including politicians, when the plane crashed into Mount Marsabit in bad weather.

More recently, in April 2024, a military helicopter crash killed Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla and 11 other service members, highlighting ongoing concerns about aviation safety in the country.

East Africa

Kenya is a country located in East Africa, known for its diverse landscapes, rich wildlife, and vibrant culture. It is bordered by Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia, with the Indian Ocean to its southeast.

Nairobi is the capital and largest city, while Mombasa serves as an important port city. Kenya is famous for its safaris and national parks, such as the Maasai Mara and Amboseli, which attract tourists from around the world.

The country's economy is driven by agriculture, tourism, and technology, making it one of the leading economies in Africa. Kenya gained independence from British colonial rule on December 12, 1963, and has since developed a dynamic and multicultural society.

Air Peace addresses alleged plane crash

Legit.ng reported that Air Peace has clarified allegations that one of its planes crashed in the Western Sahara region and killed people are untrue.

Ejike Ndiulo, the airline's head of corporate communications, signed a statement the airline released on Thursday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng