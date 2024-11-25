Bishop T.D. Jakes, founder of The Potter's House Church in Dallas, experienced a health emergency during a Sunday sermon, sparking widespread concern

Renowned preacher Bishop T.D. Jakes, the founder of The Potter's House Church in Dallas, sparked concern on Sunday, November 24, after experiencing a health emergency during a sermon.

The incident, which occurred near the conclusion of his hour-long message, saw Jakes lower his mic and visibly shudder before being swiftly assisted on stage by attendants.

In a statement released via Facebook, the church assured the public of Jakes’ stable condition:

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message.

"Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

T.D. Jakes family provides update

Later Sunday, Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Toure Roberts, provided a hopeful update via Instagram, as reported by CBS news.

“Obviously today could have been a tragic day, but it wasn’t—by the mercy of God, by the grace of God.

“Bishop is doing well. He’s recovering, he’s strong, and we’re doing our best to get him to rest. We truly thank you for your prayers," Robert said.

It could be a stroke, says medical expert

Popular medical influencer, @OurFavOnlineDoc, reacting via X, expressed concerns it could indicate a stroke.

“Bishop T.D. Jakes had a medical emergency today. Sadly, this looks like a stroke. I honestly pray he’s fine and hope he was taken straight to a hospital.

"If it is a stroke, every minute wasted could be the difference between life and death," he said.

The Potter’s House has yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident, but prayers continue to flood in for Bishop Jakes' speedy recovery.

