Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington, United States - President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced the appointment of Karoline Leavitt as the White House press secretary in his next administration.

27-year-old Leavitt, who served as Trump’s campaign spokeswoman will be the youngest White House press secretary in the history of the United States.

Karoline Leavitt to become youngest White House press secretary Photo credit: @kleavittnh

Source: Twitter

According to the BBC, Trump disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, November 15.

Leavitt has previous experience as she has served in the White House press office during the first Trump administration.

Trump said he is confident that Leavitt would "excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again".

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator."

According to the website for her 2022 run for Congress, Leavitt began working for the first Trump White House shortly after graduating in 2019, first as a presidential writer and later as assistant press secretary.

Leavitt studied communications and political science at Saint Anselm College and interned at Fox News and in Trump's White House press office while still in school.

