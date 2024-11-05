Political analyst Jide Ojo has predicted that Donald Trump will win the 2024 U.S. presidential election, calling Kamala Harris's victory a "miracle"

Ojo acknowledged that while Harris’s presidency would benefit Nigeria, especially in terms of immigration and welfare policies, he believes she faces significant challenges in the race against Trump

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Ojo points to the underperformance of the Biden administration's economy, which may affect Kamala Harris’s chances in the poll

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Political analyst Jide Ojo has predicted that Donald Trump will emerge winner of the 2024 United States presidential election.

Jide Ojo predicts possible winner of US election. Photo credit: Kamala Harris, Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Monday, November 4, he disclosed that Vice President Kamala Harris's victory in the election would require a miracle.

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The two main parties nominated presidential candidate for the election - the Democrats nominated Vice President Kamala Harris, after President Joe Biden stepped down from the race and for the Republican Party, they nominated former President Donald Trump.

Trump or Harris: Political analyst predicts winner of US election

But on Monday, Jide Ojo told Legit.ng that claimed that Trump will emerge victorious because he has the backing of world powers while Kamala Harris’s potential victory would require a "miracle," as she has yet to offer a distinct platform separate from Joe Biden’s policies.

Buttressing his point, he stated that while the Democratic Party’s immigration policies may be more favourable to African nations, including Nigeria, Trump’s “America First” agenda could put Nigerian migrants at risk of deportation.

In conclusion, Jide Ojo said despite a slight lead in opinion polls, Ojo emphasizes that while Trump has a proven record as a former president, Harris has yet to present a distinct vision apart from Biden’s policies, which could limit her appeal to voters concerned about economic issues.

Jide Ojo stated thus:

“Let me be sincere with you. As an observer watching from the outside, I want Harris to win. Maybe because she is a person of color, maybe because she is of the Democratic Party. I think more of a welfare state, which the Democratic Party seems to have.

“But even though the opinion polls are giving Harris a slight margin of lead, I think Kamala Harris is the underdog. She is the one that will jump the fence to win.

“The reason is that the rating of Joe Biden is below 40% and it is a joint presidency.

“Kamal Harris has not been able to come out to disclose what she was going to do differently from Joe Biden. If they say they are continuing and the economy seems not to be doing well under Biden. Then, many people who want to based on economic and inflation may not find Kamala Harris's offer attractive.

“As many have said, it is a two-fat coin that you have to make your choice on; Donald Trump is a convicted felon.

“The odds are against Kamala Harris. It will be a surprise if she wins on Tuesday because she is the underdog. She has never really been tested as a former president. The race is not even on equal footing. I’m saying this because Kamala Harris is number two right now. Trump has been President for four years. Trump has something to market, while Kamala Harris doesn’t have much to market.

“You also need to understand that Kamala Harris is a woman. No woman has ever been elected president in their 250 years history. That again count against her. Then she is also a person of colour. She is a black America so to speak. That again count against her. Many of the odds are against Kamala and winning on Tuesday, will be a miracle. I look forward to that miracle. Many of the world leaders, powers, preferred Donald Trump than a woman; Russian President, Chinese President, Israel's president even the Middle-East countries because they have never had a female presidency in their clime. They would rather prefer to deal with a man than dealing with a woman.”

