Former United States president Donald Trump has hinted at potential consequences if arrested

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, just four days before Republicans gather to choose their presidential nominee

The US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, emphasised that any response to Trump's conviction must remain within the law

Washington, USA-Former United States (US) President Donald Trump has stated that while he would accept a prison sentence for his criminal conviction, it could be a “breaking point” for his supporters ahead of the United States presidential elections.

Trump, who made this disclosure in an interview on Fox News on Sunday, June 2, however, acknowledged the possibility of jail time or house arrest following his historic criminal conviction in a hush-money trial.

Former US president Donald Trump speaks on the consequences of his potential impriosnment. Photo credit: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

He said:

"I’m OK with it, not sure the public would stand for it.

“I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know at a certain point there’s a breaking point."

Meanwhile, as reported by Aljazeera, Trump did not elaborate on the potential consequences if that point is reached.

Trump to be sentenced on Tuesday, June 11

Legit.ng reports that the former US president is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, July 11, just four days before Republicans gather to formally choose their presidential nominee to face Democratic president Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

We'll fight back, says Trump ally, Johnson

Also, a US house speaker, Mike Johnson, one of Trump's allies, said any action or response taken henceforth must be within the confines of the law.

His words:

“We are the rule of law party – chaos is not a conservative value. We have to fight back, and we will with everything in our arsenal.

"But we do that within the confines of the rule of law."

2024 US election: What is Trump's fate?

A New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to an adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, who said the two had a romantic relationship.

However, as of the time of filing this report, it is not yet clear if Trump will be sent to prison following the guilty verdict.

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he seeks to return to the campaign trail after being found guilty.

Source: Legit.ng