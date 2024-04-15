The federal government has called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint following the offensive attack on Saturday, April 13

In a statement on Sunday, April 14, the government, through the ministry of foreign affairs, suggested a peaceful method of conflict resolution

The Tinubu-led administration reminded the warring nations to stick to the universal commitment to peace and global security

Abuja - Amid the ongoing conflict raging between Iran and Israel, countries especially in the Western world have called for a ceasefire and dialogue as a way to douse tension.

On its part, the federal government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has urged both Iran and Israel to exercise restraint as diplomatic efforts are ongoing to ease tension and avoid a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The federal government has joined the international community to call for peace in the Middle East

Source: Twitter

In a brief statement issued on Sunday, April 14, and signed by its spokesperson, Fransisca Omaluyi, the ministry stated that in this critical period, it behoves both countries to reflect on the universal commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts for the advancement of global peace and security.

The statement, seen by Arise TV, read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The Federal Government of Nigeria joins other Members of the International Community to call on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint, as diplomatic efforts are ongoing to ease tension and avoid a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“In this critical period, it behoves the two countries to reflect on the universal commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, for the advancement of global peace and security.”

Iran: Biden Explains Why US Will Not Back Israel

United States president and top national security team members were reported to be working to avoid the risk of a wider regional war in the Middle East.

This followed a number of Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.

Thus, the US president told their counterparts it would not participate in any offensive move against Iran.

Iran Launches Retaliatory Attack on Israel

Israel has claimed that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen, adding that many of them were intercepted by its military.

Iran noted that the attack was carried out in response to a raid by the Israeli forces on its consulate in Syria on April 1, and the matter can now be considered concluded.

Source: Legit.ng