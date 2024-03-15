At a city Criminal Justice Committee meeting, Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans police chief, testified that the rats infesting the department's headquarters are "all high" from eating marijuana stored in the evidence room

The New Orleans Police Department made this stunning revelation while urging the committee to approve a lease for a new building for the Force's headquarters

Interestingly, if the full council signs off on the new lease, the city's police department will be rat-free by this summer

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

As New Orleans police seize marijuana, they cannot stop some inside the decaying New Orleans Police Department headquarters from consuming the confiscated stash.

Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans police chief says rats get high from eating banned substance in the headquarters. Photo credit: Alexander W Helin/Getty Images, New Orleans Police Department

Source: Getty Images

A top official disclosed that it is not officers that they are having trouble with in the building's evidence room, but rather rodents ( rats and cockroaches) that have infested the building for years.

The Independent reported that the vermin found their way into the confiscated pot at New Orleans’ aging police headquarters, munching the evidence.

As reported by CBS News, NOPD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick made this disclosure at a city Criminal Justice Committee meeting on Monday, March 11.

The city’s head police chief said:

"The rats are eating our marijuana. They're all high."

As reported by CBS News, the dilapidation extends beyond the evidence room. According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, Kirkpatrick said that the NOPD headquarters on Broad Street is so overrun by rats and roaches that staff come in to find rat droppings on their desks.

Kirkpatrick told the committee that the rats are destroying evidence from the drug busts.

Rats and cockroaches have long infested the police department headquarters, initially built in 1968.

“It is not just at police headquarters. It is all the districts. The uncleanliness is off the charts,” Kirkpatrick said, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper.

CBS News added that Council members at Monday's committee meeting voted to approve a lease for a new building for the NOPD, according to WWL.

The new 10-year lease would cost the city $670,000 per month, which is still cheaper than the $30 million it would cost to fix the current headquarters, Gilbert Montano, the city's chief administrative officer, told WWL.

