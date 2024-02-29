An Illinois judge barred former president, Donald Trump, from the state's Republican presidential primary ballot over his alleged role in the Capitol riot of 021

Cook County Circuit Judge, Tracie Porter, stated that the former president broke the anti-insurrection clause of the U.S. constitution's 14th amendment

A campaign spokesperson for Trump stated in a statement that this was "an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal"

Illinois, USA - An Illinois state judge, Tracie Porter, on Wednesday, February 28, barred Donald Trump from appearing on the Illinois' Republican presidential primary ballot.

As reported by Reuters on Thursday, February 29, the judge cited Trump's alleged role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. However, she delayed her ruling from taking effect because of an expected appeal by the former U.S. president.

Donald Trump has been disqualified from the Illinois ballot. Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Porter sided with Illinois voters who contended that Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot and its November 5 general election ballot.

The latest position from Illinois comes after Colorado's Supreme Court barred Trump from appearing on the Republican primary ballot, BBC noted.

Trump's camp reacts

A campaign spokesperson for Trump said in a statement that this was "an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal."

Trump can appeal the judge’s decision in Illinois state courts.

Voice of America noted that Trump, 77, has already beaten back similar lawsuits in many other states.

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 United States presidential election has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

