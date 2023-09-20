The account of Donald Trump Jr. on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was hacked in the wee hours of Wednesday, September 20

The hackers in what could be described as a brief move, sent a series of offensive tweets, including announcing the death of his father, former US President Donald Trump

Although Trump has yet to react or publicly address the development, all the questionable tweets have been deleted as at the time of filling this report

There were reports on Wednesday, September 20, claiming former President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump is dead.

Hackers hacked Trump's son's account and falsely claimed the ex-US President was dead. Photo credit: Donald Trump Jr.

Source: Facebook

Is Trump really dead? Here's what we know

BBC News in a swift move, reported that Donald Trump Junior's account on X posted that his father had died, in a series of messages placed by a hacker on Wednesday.

In a string of now-deleted posts, the account claimed his father had died and directed a racial slur at President Joe Biden.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The posts were on the page, which has 10 million followers, for less than an hour before being deleted.

Reacting to the sudden development, the Trump Organization said that the account was hacked.

One of the posts read:

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” read the first message from Don Jr.’s account, at 8:25 a.m."

Trump posted after the fake announcement on X formerly Twitter

New York Times reported that proving he was still alive, the former president sent an unrelated message on his own X rival, Truth Social, at 8:46 a.m. — more than 20 minutes after the fake death announcement.

Hackers post more messages on Trump's son's X account

A series of obviously hacked messages quickly followed on Don Jr.’s account, including an inflammatory one saying:

"North Korea was about to get smoked", while one post wrote of "some interesting messages" with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Others mentioned Richard Heart, a cryptocurrency influencer facing fraud charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and YouTuber Logan Paul.

The posts began appearing after 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT).

The incident raises fresh questions about the platform’s ability to secure user accounts — especially those belonging to high-profile political figures — ahead of the 2024 election.

The Trump Organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Wednesday, The Hindu report said.

Trump dragged to court again over alleged attempt to overturn 2020 election loss

Legit.ng reported earlier that Trump was dragged to court again in the state of Georgia for the alleged attempt to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden.

According to CNN, this is the second time in August 2023, that Trump has been indicted on charges relating to 2020 election subversion and the fourth time he has faced criminal charges in 2023.

The sweeping indictment accuses him of being the head of a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the election.

Make America great and glorious again: Trump declares 2024 presidential bid

Meanwhile, Trump has announced his intention to run for the White House as his Republican Party reels from an underwhelming midterm election performance.

Trump delivered a speech on Tuesday. November 15, confirming his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race.

Source: Legit.ng