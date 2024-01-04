A US justice of the Clark County District, Judge Mary Kay Holthus, has been assaulted by Deobra Delone Redden, the defendant he convicted

The chaotic incident happened on camera on Wednesday, Jan 1, during the defendant's felony battery case

It was gathered that Judge Holthus sustained several injuries from the attack but was not hospitalised

Las Vagas, USA - An erratic scene transpired in a US court in Nevada, Las Vagas, during a felony battery case when a defendant launched an assault on a judge, resulting in a chaotic brawl that involved court officials and attorneys.

According to Guardian UK, the violent incident, recorded on courtroom video on Wednesday, January 3, depicted Deobra Delone Redden (The defendant) leaping over a defence table and the judge's bench.

This action caused Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus to be knocked from her seat, hit a wall, and pulled to the floor by the assailant.

US judge sustains injury

According to ABC News, Judge Holthus sustained injuries but did not require hospitalisation, as confirmed by courthouse officials.

Additionally, a courtroom marshal who intervened to assist the judge suffered injuries and was hospitalised for treatment of a forehead gash and a dislocated shoulder, as reported by officials and witnesses.

During a felony battery case at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas around 11 am local time, a defendant, identified as Redden, physically assaulted a judge.

The assailant dragged her to the floor, leading to a chaotic brawl involving court officials and attorneys, as reported by officials and witnesses.

Several court and jail officers and courtroom staff intervened and managed to wrestle Redden to the ground behind the judge's bench.

Subsequently, he was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Records indicate that Redden is now facing multiple new felony charges, including battery on a protected person, explicitly referring to the judge and court officers involved in the incident.

