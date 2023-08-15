Former US President, Donald Trump has been indicted for the alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election loss

The indictment by an Atlanta-area grand jury in Georgia is the fourth time Trump has been indicted on charges relating to the 2020 election

Trump was indicted alongside his lawyers John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani and 16 others by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Atlanta, Georgia, United States - Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been dragged to court again in the state of Georgia for the alleged attempt to overturn his loss at the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden.

According to CNN, this is the second time in August 2023, that Trump has been indicted on charges relating to 2020 election subversion and the fourth time he has faced criminal charges in 2023.

rump indicted for the 4th time over alleged attempt to overturn 2023 election Photo Credit: Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

The sweeping indictment accuses him of being the head of a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the election.

The 41-count indicted Trump, his lawyers John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and 15 others as defendants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the 19 defendants have until noon ET on August 25 to "voluntarily surrender."

Trump has denied the earlier three cases charged against him, describing them as politically motivated.

Former US president Donald Trump under arrest ahead of arraignment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, is under arrest and currently in police custody ahead of his upcoming arraignment following his arrival at the Manhattan district office of the attorney in lower Manhattan.

The former president will be given a thumbprint as part of the arrest, but it is yet to be ascertained if his mugshot will be taken.

Make America great and glorious again: Donald Trump declares 2024 presidential bid

Former US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to run for the White House as his Republican Party reels from an underwhelming midterm election performance.

Trump delivered a speech on Tuesday. November 15, confirming his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race.

“Why’re you killing Christians in Nigeria?” Buhari reveals details of the meeting with Donald Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari has recounted his encounter with former President Donald Trump of the United States, who challenged him on the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

Nigeria's president disclosed this while noting that some people have been using religion to promote their political and economic agenda,

Source: Legit.ng