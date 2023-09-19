Elon Musk has revealed plans for X, formerly known as Twitter, and this includes charging users monthly fees

He defended the move as a small payment, stressing that it would help fight bots within the X system

Since taking over the microblogging site, Musk has introduced several changes, and most recently, he rebranded the platform from Twitter to X

World richest billionaire and X owner Elon Musk has hinted at plans to start charging users on X formerly Twitter monthly subscription fee.

Musk disclosed this in a live-streamed conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, September 18, 2023, on the power of AI

The billionaire did not state when the monthly subscription would kick-off or the amount but noted that it would be a small monthly payment,

His words:

"We are moving to have a small monthly payment for the use of the X system”

According to him, introducing the monthly charges is the only way he could think of to address the challenge of bots on the platform.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said X also revealed that about 550 million monthly users are posting between 100 to 200 million posts per day.

However, Musk did not disclose how many of the company’s monthly users are authentic, versus bots, CNBC reports.

When asked about ways to prevent fake accounts from amplifying hateful posts, Musk said to set up a paywall.

He argued that a subscription-based model is the only defense that would make it harder for bots to create multiple accounts using multiple credit cards.

SpaceX CEO said:

“A bot costs a fraction of a penny … but if someone has to pay a few dollars or a minor amount, the effective cost of bots is very high"

"This is a longer discussion, but in my view, this is the only defense against vast armies of bots."

