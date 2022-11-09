A piece of news that would scare but stun many is the re-election of Democrat Tony DeLuca, a Pennsylvania state representative in the United States

During midterm elections, the United States voters on Tuesday, November 8, re-elected the politician who died last month, October

This move however triggered a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat

DeLuca died on October 9, 2022, after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He died at the age of 85.

DeLuca died on October 9, 2022, after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He died at the age of 85.

Voters in Pennsylvania re-elect dead House of Reps member, Democrat Tony DeLuca during the 2022 midterm elections. Photo credit: CNN

Source: Facebook

Fox News quoted the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as saying he was Pennsylvania’s longest-serving state representative.

In a tweet, Pennsylvania House Democrats said,

“While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon.”

Some observers speculate that many voters chose DeLuca knowing he was dead in order to force a special election rather than vote for his third-party opponent, according to local reporter Charlie Wolfson.

DeLuca’s opponent

DeLuca’s opponent, Queonia Livingston, reportedly ran on a decidedly left-wing platform, putting her three main priorities on her website as environmental justice, ending the war on drugs and reducing gun violence.

About eight US politicians of Nigerian descent were elected in the ongoing midterm elections in America.

Source: Legit.ng