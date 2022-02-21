Former US president Donald Trump is staging a comeback to social media as Truth Social, his own social media app, goes live on Apple's App Store

Trump was yanked off major social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook following his incendiary comments after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden

Truth Social goes live on Monday, February 21, though access to the app seems limited as many users were reportedly waitlisted

United States - Months after being banned from Twitter and Facebook, an alternative social media platform backed by former United States president Donald Trump went live on Monday, February 21.

Known as Truth Social, the social media platform's mobile app is now available for download on Apple's App Store, according to CNN. However, access to the service appears limited at the moment.

Donald Trump's social media app "Truth Social" on an iPhone 12 (left). Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia (right) Photo credits: Christoph Dernbach/dpa, Sean Rayford

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the platform is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, the media company Trump started after leaving the White House.

Welcome to Truth Social

Meanwhile, it was learnt that users who downloaded the app on Monday were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service.

However, the signup process reportedly ended in a waitlist to access the platform that had already grown to more than 150,000.

According to Al Jazeera, many users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist with a message:

“Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”

Truth Social: Trump wages war against Twitter, Facebook with new app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump took the initiative to launch his own social media platform after he was banned from using various social networks in 2020.

The former president hoped the social media platform will be a competitor for Facebook and Twitter.

The announcement of Trump's app had come after months of speculation that he would be launching his own platform after major platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube issued bans against the former US president for not adhering to their policies.

Donald Trump claims there is a conspiracy to silence him

Meanwhile, before his eventual ban on Twitter, Trump had claimed that there was a conspiracy to keep him and his supporters silent in the face of their unproven allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 US election.

Trump spoke in a series of tweets via the official government Twitter handle @POTUS shortly after his personal account @realDonaldTrump was permanently suspended on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Trump's tweets were taken down from @POTUS by Twitter shortly after he shared them but Techcrunch presented screenshots of the former American leader's social media storm.

