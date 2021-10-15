Adele dropped her highly anticipated single after six years of silence and rendered the entire globe to tears

Easy On Me dropped at midnight last night, UK time, and it has already taken over almost every playlist known to man

Fans have flocked to social media to express their feels, sharing what hit them hardest about this track and the visuals

The day has finally arrived, six years in the waiting. Adele’s long-awaited single has dropped and we are surprised there are no flood warnings all over the world with the number of tears that have already been shed.

Moments after Adele dropped her new single 'Easy On Me', social media was left trembling in the wake of the British singer-songwriter's evolution and growth. Image: @adele

Source: UGC

Easy On Me has dropped and it's hit like a ton of bricks. While the world expected to feel all the feels, nothing could prepare people for this tear-jerker.

The track dropped at midnight, UK time, and is already the No. 1 song on Spotify and many other playlists. Social media has been buzzing and tears have been flowing.

Paying homage to Rolling In The Deep and Hello, Adele personified her growth in this emotion-packed music video. The black-and-white to colour transition was the punch in the stomach that sent fans blubbing. The queen has done it again!

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Take a look at some of the comments that have flooded social media out of pure awe:

@Kea_n96 felt it hard:

“When Adele said: 'Go easy on me, baby. I was still a child.' That sh*it hit me right in the chest!!! #EasyOnMe”

@society_1 was a puddle:

"I don't have any tears left. Adele literally emptied my tank."

@fabiaan___ stood and clapped:

“But Adele on the other hand, my girl did what needed to be done!!”

@No_Garnish_ has been humbled:

“When Adele speaks (sings), we all listen. That's the rules and it cannot be changed.”

Adele speaks on weight loss journey that shook the globe

UK powerhouse songstress Adele shook the globe with her jaw-dropping revenge body. With her new single dropping soon, Adele filled fans in on what it takes to look this good, reported Legit.ng.

Having lost 100lbs (45kgs) Adele has the world interested in just how she managed to do it. Speaking to British and US Vogue, Adele made it known that fitness is her new addiction.

Looking absolutely breathtaking on both covers, Adele opened up about a few things that fans had been waiting a long time to hear, like her new single.

Channelling her struggles into something positive is how Adele lost weight. Adele suffered major anxiety after her break-up with ex-husband Simon Konecki and turned to exercise as a release, reported Daily Mail.

Source: Legit