Pope Leo Diagnosed With Lung Cancer, Vatican Gives Details
- The Vatican confirmed Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung
- The diagnosis came after the surgical procedure, raising questions about the pontiff's recovery timeline
- CBS News reported the Vatican has not disclosed the stage of the cancer or how long the Pope will remain in hospital
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Pope Leo XIV has had surgery to remove a portion of his right lung at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, with the medical team reporting the operation went without complications.
The Holy See Press Office released a statement from Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora confirming that surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung during the planned procedure on Tuesday afternoon. Tissue analysed during the operation confirmed a diagnosis of "lung adenocarcinoma," consistent with what earlier pre-operative tests had indicated.
The Pope spent roughly three hours in the operating room in total, though the surgical procedure itself took approximately 90 minutes to complete. The two surgeons described the outcome as successful, noting there were no complications at any stage of the operation.
Pope Leo XIV returns to his room
After coming out of anaesthesia normally, the Pope was kept under observation for a short period before being moved back to his room on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital, where he had been receiving care ahead of the procedure.
The statement from the Holy See Press Office did not outline the next steps in the Pope's recovery or give any indication of how long he is expected to remain in hospital.
Vatican stays silent on cancer stage
CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay, who has been following the Pope's health closely, reported that the Vatican has not yet disclosed the stage of the cancer. The length of the Pope's hospitalisation also remains unclear, as the Holy See has not given any indication of when he is expected to be discharged.
The absence of detailed medical information has left observers with limited clarity on the severity of the diagnosis and what treatment may follow the surgery.
See the report of the Vatican on X here:
Pope Leo criticises Donald Trump
Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV has said that the threat by the US President Donald Trump to take Iran back to the Stone Age by bombing the country is unacceptable.
The US and its ally, Israel, started the war against Iran 40 days ago, when they launched a military operation that assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader.
Trump's threat to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power plants, was based on the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng