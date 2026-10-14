The Vatican confirmed Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung

The diagnosis came after the surgical procedure, raising questions about the pontiff's recovery timeline

CBS News reported the Vatican has not disclosed the stage of the cancer or how long the Pope will remain in hospital

Pope Leo XIV has had surgery to remove a portion of his right lung at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, with the medical team reporting the operation went without complications.

The Holy See Press Office released a statement from Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora confirming that surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung during the planned procedure on Tuesday afternoon. Tissue analysed during the operation confirmed a diagnosis of "lung adenocarcinoma," consistent with what earlier pre-operative tests had indicated.

Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery Photo Credit: @Pontifex

Source: Twitter

The Pope spent roughly three hours in the operating room in total, though the surgical procedure itself took approximately 90 minutes to complete. The two surgeons described the outcome as successful, noting there were no complications at any stage of the operation.

Pope Leo XIV returns to his room

After coming out of anaesthesia normally, the Pope was kept under observation for a short period before being moved back to his room on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital, where he had been receiving care ahead of the procedure.

The statement from the Holy See Press Office did not outline the next steps in the Pope's recovery or give any indication of how long he is expected to remain in hospital.

Vatican stays silent on cancer stage

CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay, who has been following the Pope's health closely, reported that the Vatican has not yet disclosed the stage of the cancer. The length of the Pope's hospitalisation also remains unclear, as the Holy See has not given any indication of when he is expected to be discharged.

The absence of detailed medical information has left observers with limited clarity on the severity of the diagnosis and what treatment may follow the surgery.

See the report of the Vatican on X here:

Pope Leo criticises Donald Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV has said that the threat by the US President Donald Trump to take Iran back to the Stone Age by bombing the country is unacceptable.

The US and its ally, Israel, started the war against Iran 40 days ago, when they launched a military operation that assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader.

Trump's threat to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power plants, was based on the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Legit.ng