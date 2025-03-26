A Nigerian man, Adimabua Chukwuka, was charged with first-degree murder for the unprovoked killing of 60-year-old Mario Ferreira in Toronto

Toronto, Canada – A 31-year-old Nigerian man, Adimabua Chukwuka, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Mario Ferreira, a 60-year-old homeless man, in Toronto.

Chukwuka was arrested on March 18 by the Toronto Police Service’s 52 Division following a public tip.

According to CNN, authorities alleged that Chukwuka attacked Ferreira without provocation, leading to his death.

Incident details and police investigation

Police responded to a call from University of Toronto Campus Safety Special Constables on March 20 regarding an unconscious man near 144 College Street.

Emergency responders pronounced Ferreira dead at the scene. Detective Trevor Grieve revealed that security footage showed Ferreira lying on a bench near 6 Queen’s Park Crescent when Chukwuka armed himself with debris, possibly from a construction site, and assaulted the victim repeatedly and violently.

The suspect then fled the area holding the debris used in the attack.

Commitment to justice and public appeal

Detective Grieve emphasised the department’s dedication to justice, stating, “We are committed to bringing justice to Mr Ferreira and his loved ones.”

He urged anyone with information or relevant security footage to come forward, adding, “No detail is too small.” Homicide investigators released a photo of the suspect on March 21, leading to Chukwuka’s arrest shortly thereafter.

Legal implications under Canadian law

Under Section 235 (1) of the Canadian Criminal Code, first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. The law specifies that “everyone who commits first-degree murder or second-degree murder is guilty of an indictable offence and shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life.”

