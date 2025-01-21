UK-based Nigerian man, James Akinwande, has taken action over the alleged theft of Kemi Badenoch's brother's shoes and wristwatch

Akinwande replaced Badenoch's brother's 'shoes and wristwatch' allegedly stolen by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

The Nigerian man captured the purchase and delivery of the new items at the UK Conservative Party headquarters in a trending video

London, United Kingdom—James Akinwande, a Nigerian based in the United Kingdom (UK), has replaced the “stolen shoes and wristwatch” of Kemi Badenoch's brother, the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party.

The items were allegedly stolen from Badenoch’s brother by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Nigerians have reacted to the replacement of Kemi Badenoch’s brother’s ‘stolen shoes, wristwatch’. Photo credit: @Laurestar/Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch during an interview said some officers of the NPF stole her brother’s watch and shoes without stating the year the incident happened.

Akinwande got the shoes and wristwatch in response to Badenoch’s comment on the alleged theft against the NPF.

Akinwande recorded a video of him purchasing a pair of shoes and a wristwatch from a shop in London, UK.

The former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Lauretta Onochie, shared the video via her X handle, @Laurestar.

As seen in the video, Akinwande handed over the items to the security personnel at the UK Conservative Party headquarters to present them to Badenoch.

“On behalf of every proud Nigerian who felt genuinely hurt by those unfounded disparaging remarks about The Nigerian Police. We “buy back” the stolen shoes and watch! (I hope it fits, tho..).”

Nigerians react as replaces Badenoch’s brother's 'stolen items

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians.

@MOnwuchekwaa said:

"Face of a clout chaser who is idle. Was he the police man who stole from Kemi and her family?

Or maybe he’s born again now and doing restitution? Wow"

@teejayviruz stated:

"When this one visits Nigeria, he will spend a fortune to hire the police to protect him against the police."

@boyi_kadiri said:

"Hope that settles the beef against Nigeria. A big thanks to that fellow Nigerian. We owe big time."

@Seankleann commented:

"Lmao i didn’t know the story was true until this video, he actually went to store to buy the stuff back, Nigerians 🤦‍♂️🤣"

@Rotleo3819

"We are proud of him for representing the interests of well meaning Nigerians🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🔥."

@philipenyinnaya

"Was he the police man that stole it? was the police man apprehended? That is the real problem because people don't face consequences for their action"

@HottCeo remarked:

"That’s the beauty of a good country like the UK, no one will home will ger bombard with DSS for doing this. This has been what Kemi has been saying. We know what happened if this is done to a common minister in Nigeria."

@AyanwaleSegunD

"Even if it for media whatever I still like what he did 😁😁😁😁😁, at Madam Kemi will stop accusing us at every given opportunity, Nigeria this Nigerians that."

@Louisaksteve said:

"The UK Man be like " Kemi brother, abeg come collect your shoe o, make your sister commot mouth for BAT body, e don do"😀😀😀"

Kemi Badenoch fires back at Shettima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Badenoch fires back at vice president, Kashim Shettima as she rejected her Nigerian identity.

Badenoch said she identifies more with the Yoruba ethnic group, which has given her a “very strong identity” than the Nigerian entity.

According to Badenoch, she has nothing in common with the people from the northern part of Nigeria.

