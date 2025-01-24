Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, criticized UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for distorting her privileged Nigerian upbringing to advance her political career

Akinyemi dismissed Badenoch's narrative of struggling in Lagos, emphasizing her background as the daughter of a university professor and medical doctor

Akinyemi urged Badenoch to stop exploiting negative stereotypes about Nigeria for political gain and instead concentrate on her leadership responsibilities in the UK

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has lambasted Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, for her controversial statements about Nigeria.

Recall that Badenoch had on many occasions and instances described Nigeria as a corrupt, insecure, and socialist country. She has also recounted alleged hardships during her upbringing in Lagos.

In a recent statement, Badenoch said,

“I came back to the UK aged 16 with my father’s last £100 in the hope of a better life.” She further claimed that Nigeria “destroys lives,” using these narratives to caution against similar governance in the UK.

Vice President Kashim Shettima attempted to mediate in the controversy surrounding Kemi Badenoch's remarks about Nigeria but faced criticism for his involvement.

His intervention attracted international attention, with some commentators suggesting it was ill-advised

Akinfemi: Bedenoch distorting her Nigerian background

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Akinyemi accused Badenoch of distorting her privileged Nigerian background to advance her political ambitions.

“How can the daughter of a professor of UNILAG — her father was a medical doctor — a girl who went to the international school at UNILAG, make it sound like she was selling groundnuts and water in Lagos to advance her political career?” Akinyemi asked.

Akinyemi condemned Badenoch’s repeated criticism of Nigeria, labeling it a betrayal of her roots.

“She would soon learn that you don’t throw your people and your culture under the bus in order to advance your career,” Akinyemi said.

Akinyemi dismisses poverty claims

Akinyemi dismissed Badenoch’s claims of poverty and hardship, pointing out her privileged upbringing as the daughter of a university professor and medical doctor.

He urged her to stop misrepresenting her background for political gain.

“She is making a mistake, but she would soon learn,” Akinyemi warned.

He also called on Badenoch to focus on her role as a UK leader rather than maligning her homeland.

Badenoch’s comments have sparked widespread criticism in Nigeria, with many accusing her of exploiting negative stereotypes for personal and political gain. Akinyemi’s remarks echo the sentiments of Nigerians who feel betrayed by her portrayal of the country.

As Badenoch navigates the controversies surrounding her statements, Akinyemi’s words serve as a reminder of the importance of honesty and cultural pride, especially for those in positions of power.

Badenoch slams Shettima

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Badenoch stood by her past comments about Nigeria, after the vice-president of the West African country, Kashim Shettima accused her of denigrating it.

A spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said she "stands by what she says" and "is not the PR for Nigeria."

