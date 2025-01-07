Mysterious Banana ‘Sacrifice’ Appears Monthly at UK Junction, Oyinbo Residents Panic
- Residents in Beeston, Nottinghamshire in the UK are puzzled by monthly appearances of peeled bananas on a plate at a street corner for over a year
- The bananas, sometimes drizzled with honey, are thought to be religious offerings or attempts to feed wildlife, but no animals eat them
- A sign requesting the end of the practice sparked further debate, as locals continue to clean up the mess and speculate on the mystery
Residents of a quiet Beeston neighborhood in Nottinghamshire have been left baffled by the monthly appearance of peeled bananas on a plate at the corner of Abbey Road and Wensor Avenue.
For over a year, this enigmatic ritual has captured the curiosity of locals, who are still searching for answers.
The bananas, usually 15 to 20 in number, are neatly arranged on a plate, often drizzled with honey, and are placed opposite a church. Claire Fenwick, a nearby resident, remarked on the regularity of the phenomenon.
“It’s been happening for at least a year. My friend will message me and say, ‘Oh, the bananas are back today.’ But we have no idea where they’re coming from or why they’re left.”
Residents give different theories
Theories abound among residents. Some speculate that the bananas are a religious offering, possibly tied to Hindu practices where bananas symbolize abundance and good fortune, and honey represents natural sweetness.
Others believe the act might be intended to feed wildlife, though locals note the bananas are rarely touched by animals.
James Oviedo, a dog walker who frequently passes the site, shared his thoughts.
“It’s quite strange. I thought it might be a religious thing at first or maybe someone just trying to feed insects. But the bananas don’t seem to get eaten.”
Lauren, who lives near the corner, believes the bananas are left during the night or early morning.
“I’ve walked past in the evening and there’s nothing, then by morning, the plate is there. We’ve been discussing it in our WhatsApp group—we’re completely puzzled.”
Residents drop message for unknown persons
The mystery took a new twist recently when a sign appeared at the spot. It read: “Please, respectfully, no more bananas! The uncollected plates and rotting bananas leave such a mess. Wishing a happy new year to you all!”
Clare Short, a local litter-picker who put up the sign, explained her reasoning.
“The bananas appear on the second of every month. It’s clearly a special thing for someone, and I wish them well, but if they could clean up after a few days, that would be lovely.”
Short later removed the sign, saying she didn’t want to create tension. “I’ll keep cleaning up the mess and keep an eye on it,” she told the BBC
Mysterious object placed in front of Police station
