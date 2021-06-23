A fetish object in front of an Abia state police station has gotten the attention of many Nigerians

According to an emerging report, the object placed around Bende road in Umuahia, the state capital is to wade off suspected gunmen

SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the state police spokesman is yet to make an official statement about the development

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abia state - A report by Daily Trust indicates that a fetish object was placed in front of the Police Area Command, in Abia state.

It was gathered that residents of Bende road in Umuahia, the state capital woke up on Tuesday morning, June 22, to the object placed in the area where human and vehicular movements were restricted.

Residents of Abia state woke up to the sight of a fetish object in front of the police station. Photo credit: Jean Chung

Source: Getty Images

Although Legit.ng could not immediately verify the claims, the news publication citing residents in the area claim that it was placed to protect security operatives from attacks.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna is yet to release a statement at the time of filing this report.

There has been continued violence in southeast states with many security officers losing their lives in the process.

Hoodlums set Abia police station on fire

This comes a month after Bende local government area of Abia state was thrown into pandemonium as gunmen invaded Ubani Market police station in the community and set it on fire.

The attack was perpetrated by some hoodlums on Sunday, May 9. It was gathered that no life was lost, though police officers working at the station were forced to relocate to a nearby TradeMoore housing estate as insecurity rises in the southeast region.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Gunmen attack another police facility in southeast

Meanwhile, another police station in Abia state, southeast Nigeria, has been attacked by unknown gunmen.

The attack on Apumiri Ubakala Police Station occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 17, 2021.

The police station located off the ever-busy Ubakala-Old Umuahia road was set ablaze. No causality was recorded as the state police command didn't react to the incident.

Source: Legit.ng