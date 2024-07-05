The outgoing UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat in the country's general election held on Thursday, July 4

Rishi Sunak, the outgoing Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), has conceded defeat in the general election held on Thursday, July 4.

In a statement, Sunak acknowledged the poll results, which saw the Labour Party win a majority of seats in the House of Commons.

Sunak took responsibility for the Conservative Party's loss, saying, "The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, and I take responsibility for the loss."

He thanked his constituents in Richmond and Northallerton for their continued support despite the party's defeat.

UK Election: Sunak congratulate Labour Party Keir Starmer

Sunak also congratulated Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, on his victory, saying, "I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides."

Sunak acknowledged the hard work and dedication of Conservative candidates who lost their seats despite their tireless efforts and local records.

He ended his statement by saying, "The Conservative Party will regroup and reflect on this result. We will learn from our mistakes and come back stronger in the future."

The election saw millions of voters head to the polls and elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to the House of Commons. The MPs will represent the interests of their constituents in the UK's highest legislative body.

The election is a crucial event in the UK's political history. It shapes the country's future and determines the leaders who will make important decisions on behalf of the citizens.

Labour Party wins UK election

