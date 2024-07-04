Nigerians in the UK are actively participating in the ongoing parliamentary elections, demonstrating significant voter turnout and engagement

Across cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow, Nigerian voters have shown enthusiasm

The Nigerian community in the UK also shared diverse experiences and moments from their voting activities

United Kingdom - In the ongoing United Kingdom parliamentary elections, Nigerians residing in various parts of the country have turned out in significant numbers to exercise their voting rights and support their preferred candidates.

The election, marked by enthusiasm and civic engagement among the Nigerian community, has seen voters from diverse backgrounds participating actively in the democratic process.

Nigerians queued patiently at polling stations across cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow, eager to cast their ballots amidst a backdrop of electoral posters and campaign slogans.

In a post on Twitter, now called X, the Nigerian community @NIUKCommunity urged Nigerians to share their experiences to celebrate their participation.

In response, many UK-based Nigerians shared different moments of how they came out to exercise their rights to vote.

For example, @AdaobiOkonkwo said:

"I'm here to vote because I believe it's crucial to have a say in who leads this country. Our votes matter, especially in deciding policies that affect us directly."

@DemoOfUK said:

"No police in sight, no soldiers. No thugs. Road is clear like say we dey do isemo. No vote buying, no snatching of ballot boxex, Cast your vote & go home peacefully. Free and fair election is guaranteed. Live uploads is intact. No Bvas error. What is our offense in Nigeria, God?"

@chisom_asa said:

"I am confident the Labour Party will win, as many of my British and Nigerian colleagues have shared that the party has historically been supportive of immigrants, making it easier for long-term residents to obtain Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR)."

Fresh polls predict UK result

In a related report, Britons began voting on Thursday, July 4, in a parliamentary election anticipated to bring Keir Starmer's Labour Party to power, ending Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative rule after 14 tumultuous years.

Legit.ng reported that opinion polls predict a landslide victory for Starmer's centre-left party, suggesting that many voters are eager for change after a period of internal conflict and instability under the Conservatives, which saw five prime ministers in eight years.

About 40,000 polling stations opened at 0600 GMT. Sunak, 44, voted early and was photographed leaving a polling station in his Richmond constituency in northern England, hand-in-hand with his wife, Akshata Murty, as reported by Reuters.

Source: Legit.ng