London - Britons began voting on Thursday, July 4, in a parliamentary election anticipated to bring Keir Starmer's Labour Party to power, ending Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative rule after 14 tumultuous years.

Opinion polls predict a landslide victory for Starmer's centre-left party, suggesting that many voters are eager for change after a period of internal conflict and instability under the Conservatives, which saw five prime ministers in eight years.

About 40,000 polling stations opened at 0600 GMT. Sunak, 44, voted early and was photographed leaving a polling station in his Richmond constituency in northern England, hand-in-hand with his wife, Akshata Murty, as reported by Reuters.

After calling the election months earlier than expected, Sunak has recently shifted his message from seeking a fifth consecutive Conservative victory to warning about the risks of an unchecked Labour Party in parliament.

Labour's Starmer calls for change

This scenario could see Starmer, a 61-year-old former human rights lawyer, assuming office with a massive agenda but lacking strong popular support or financial resources to address it.

Starmer said:

"Today, Britain can begin a new chapter. We cannot afford five more years under the Conservatives. But change will only happen if you vote Labour."

Labour and Conservatives campaign promises

The Sun reported that Starmer's potential for a Labour resurgence in Scotland could boost his political prospects, especially after the Scottish National Party faced turmoil due to a funding scandal.

However, his path to success as Prime Minister may prove more challenging.

His campaign focused on promising 'Change', resonating with public frustration over overstrained public services and declining living standards.

Yet, he faces limited options, with tax burdens projected to reach their highest levels since 1949 and national debt nearly matching annual economic output.

Starmer has consistently cautioned against quick fixes, and his party has sought international investment to tackle these issues.

In contrast, Sunak argues that his 20-month tenure has steered the economy upward, warning against Labour policies that could jeopardize this progress.

