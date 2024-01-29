Pope Francis has said he was confident that those who criticise his position on the blessing of same-sex marriage will have a better understanding over time, except Nigerians, and Africans at large, whom he considered a "special case."

According to Reuters, Pope Francis maintained that Africans have a negative perception of homosexuality, citing cultural background, while speaking with an Italian newspaper, La Stampa, which was published on Monday, January 29.

The Pope said:

“Those who protest vehemently belong to small ideological groups. A special case are Africans: for them, homosexuality is something bad from a cultural point of view. They don’t tolerate it."

However, the Christian leader posited that everyone would be reassured over time by the spirit of the ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ declaration, adding that the objective was to include and not divide.

Recall that in December 2023, the Vatican, in a document referred to as Fiducia Supplicans (Supplicating Trust), directed Catholic bishops to bless same-sex couples, a directive that led to debate in the Catholic Church and around the globe.

In its clarification, the Vatican maintained that the blessings of same-sex should not be part of church ceremonies, connected to civil ril

The Pope maintained that the church would continue to see marriage as between a man and a woman.

