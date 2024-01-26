The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has defended the decision of the Catholic Church to bless same-sex couples

Pope Francis said the intension of the blessing is to show the closeness of the Lord and the Church

He said the blessings is not an approval of a lifestyle to justify a relationship the Church considers irregular.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Vatican City, Italy - The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has clarified issues surrounding the blessings for same-sex couples in the Catholic Church.

Pope said the blessings is not an approval of a lifestyle the Church sees as potentially sinful.

Pope says blessings for same-sex couples is not the union, but the persons Photo Credit: Franco Origlia

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, Pope stated this while addressing members of the Vatican's doctrinal department on Friday, January 26.

While defending the decision to bless same-sex couple, he said the intension is "to concretely show the closeness of the Lord and the Church to all those who, finding themselves in different situations, ask for help to continue - sometimes to begin - a journey of faith."

The pope said that while "moral perfection" was not required of people seeking such blessings, they were not intended to justify a relationship the Church considers irregular.

"When a couple comes forward spontaneously to ask for them, one does not bless the union, but simply the people who together have requested it. Not the union, but the persons."

The Pope further stated that such blessings should not be given in a liturgical context.

According to the document, the blessings should be delivered discreetly and never with any of the pomp or ceremonial accoutrements found at weddings.

Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Francis has permitted priests to bless same-sex and "irregular" couples, under certain circumstances.

This was contained in a document issued by the Vatican announcing the change on Monday, December 18. The document says priests must decide on a case-by-case basis.

The Vatican said it should be a sign that "God welcomes all". However, the Vatican said blessings should not be part of regular Church rituals or related to civil unions or weddings.

Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Reacts

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) made known its stand on the Vatican’s recent decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples.

The CSN said the Church’s teachings on the sacrament of marriage remain unchanged.

Source: Legit.ng