A 2-year-old Nigerian boy was overjoyed when he was finally admitted into a nursery school in the UK

According to his parent, he had been rejected for eight months before the admission letter finally came

Many Nigerians who watched his video celebrated him as some narrated a similar difficulty in getting admission for their kids abroad

A Nigerian family who moved to the UK faced a major setback when they wanted to enrol their kid in school.

The two-year-old was rejected for eight straight months, and he had to stay at home.

The boy checked his admission letter. Photo source: @lamie_poshh

Admission into UK school

The day his parent (@lamie_poshh) brought his admission letter into nursery school, he was super-excited and ran around in joy.

His father was even scared the boy might tear his admission letter mistakenly as he jubilated about going to school. In his words:

"He will tear the admission letter. Collect it o. I am not there o."

The boy's mother giggled as he said those words. The whole family was happy about the boy's admission.

Oluwatimilehin said:

"O ma fa admission ya ooo."

The mother replied:

"My favorite part."

TemmyTeegirl asked:

"Congratulations to him. Please what’s the process of getting a 2 years old into nursery because i was told till my daughter turn 3."

The mother replied:

"Yes you have to pay till she gets to 3."

kikidabira said:

"Congratulations. Go and make a positive impact."

Oluwabukolami said:

"Ay, God is good. congratulations to the family."

Owoyemi Zainab said:

"Can’t wait from January will start looking out bf my baby turns 2 in June."

hennyholar023 said:

"Congratulations, ma ya admission o."

Babatunde said:

"Typical African father, Emi o si nbe oo."

