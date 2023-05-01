The Workers' Day is usually celebrated around the world on May 1.

May Day, which is popular to be Labour Day or Workers Day, is the day set aside in some countries set aside in honour of the struggles and gains of workers and the Labour Movement, BBC reported.

All you need to know about May day



Many countries across the globe marked the day that has different histories.

One of the major histories around the celebration happened in 1889 when one international federation of socialist groups and trade unions announced May 1 as the day they would show their solidarity to workers in honour of one Haymarket Riot knowns as shelle in Chicago, 1886.

The truth was that the workers in Chicago had staged a strike action to demand an eight-hour workday.

