Nigeria in a short period of time will receive 25,000 tonnes of grain from the Ukrainian government under the Grain from the Ukraine Initiative

The country's minister of agrarian policy and food, Mykola Solskyi, announced this during a meeting with Nigeria's Geoffrey Onyeama and Mohammad Abubakar, the minister of foreign affairs and agriculture and rural development

Solskyi maintained that irrespective of the ongoing war in his country, Ukraine would not stop sending food to countries that need it most

The government of Ukraine has announced its decision to send 25,000 tonnes of grain to Nigeria under the scheme of Grain from the Ukraine Initiative.

The development was announced by Mykola Solskyi, the Ukrainian minister of agrarian policy and food, during a meeting with Nigeria's ministers of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and agriculture and rural development, Mohammad Abubakar, the Ukraine government announced on its official website.

Nigeria, Ukraine bilateral relationship

According to the statement, the meeting was held when the delegation visited the Ministry of Agrarian policy and food of Ukraine to Africa.

Solskyi stated that irrespective of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the country will continue to supply food to countries that are in need of it the most.

He added that this is the reason Ukraine is sending 25,000 tonnes of grain to Nigeria under the initiative of Grain from Ukraine. The food will be delivered to Nigeria in the coming month

What you need to know about Grain from the Ukraine Initiative to Nigeria

Recall that Grain from Ukraine is an initiative of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President. It is designed to provide food for countries at the edge of famine and as well to support domestic farmers.

It is also meant to provide assistance to countries suffering from food shortages, and support for Ukrainian farmers and the economy in general.

