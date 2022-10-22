Liz Truss made history on Thursday, October 20, when she announced her resignation as United Kingdom prime minister, just after 45 days in office

Her life journey started with a liberal beginning, being the president of Oxford University Liberal Democrats, but she is today a proud conservative

Truss experienced a dramatic month in government and the struggle of the people in the UK with the high cost of living made her resign after 45 days in office

Liz Truss resigned as Britain's prime minister just 45 days after he assumed office. She became the shortest prime minister in British history but was full of many events.

She saw the death of Queen Elizabeth II, faced an economic crisis and confronted political chaos, BBC News Pidgin reported.

Liberal Beginning

Lizz Truss today is a proud Conservative, but as a student, she was the president of Oxford University Liberal Democrats.

When she talked about her childhood, she described her father, a mathematics professor, and her mother, a nurse, as “left-wing”.

Becoming A Member of the British Parliament

After she switched sides and joined the Conservative Party, Truss became a member of the parliament (MP) in 2010 after she failed two times in 2001 and 2005.

When asked why she joined the Conservatives, she said she has been meeting like-minded people who shared her commitment to “personal freedom, the ability to shape your own destiny”.

First Female Lord Chancellor

In 2016, Truss became the first female Lord Chancellor and justice secretary in British history. However, she got some high-profile clashes with the judiciary.

After 11 months in office, she was demoted to chief secretary to the Treasury.

UK Foreign Secretary

Before she became the prime minister, Truss served as foreign secretary as well as trade and justice.

Her reigns as foreign secretary did not go without controversy. During her tenure, Truss said Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is an “attention seeker”.

She also had diplomatic with French President Emmanuel Macron, and she received backlash after she supported UK citizens willing to take up arms and fight for Ukraine.

Becoming Prime Minister

Truss won the 2022 Conservative Party leadership race during the summer after PM Boris Johnson lost the MPs' support and resigned.

The Queen appointed Liz Truss as the UK Prime Minister on September 6.

In getting the job done, Truss won 81,326 votes among members as against the 60,399 votes her rival, Rishi Sunak, got.

The Queen’s Death

A few days into her job, Truss addressed the Kingdom that British longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was dead.

As the world watches the UK mourning the Queen’s funeral, Truss led the tributes and Britain over a 10-day mourning period.

Cutting tax and making U-turn

In less than a month of her getting into the office, Truss sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwerteng.

She appointed a new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt and immediately reversed all the PM tax-cutting plans.

This happened after the former chancellor’s economic proposals made the markets unstable and crashed the pound to the lowest record ever, which forced the Bank of England to step in.

Her last week in the office

Following her dramatic month in government and the struggle of the people in the UK with the high cost of living, her MPs asked Truss to resign as prime minister.

She has argued that she is the right person for the job but admitted defeat on October 20, stating that she had informed King Charles of her decision to resign as the leader of the Conservative Party.

