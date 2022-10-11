Russia has suffered the loss of over 80,000 men in its invasion of Ukraine which has forced it to order men to join the military

Men of military joining age are reportedly fleeing the Russian territory to avoid forceful enlisting in the army

Retired army men who are into their 60s and men admitted to hospitals are being forced to join the army

A disabled man bound to a wheelchair has been strictly instructed to join the Russian military in its Ukrainian invasion.

Oleg Vasiliev who hails from Moscow has muscular atrophy and has been ordered to join the military.

Oleg Vasiliev who is wheelchair-bound has been ordered to join the Russian army in the Ukraine invasion. Photo: Telegraph, pch.vector.

Muscular atrophy

According to The Telegraph, Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of men to enlist in the military after his men suffered multiple defeats against Ukraine.

Vasiliev is supposed to report to the military commissar based on the fourth floor, which he says he is unable as he moves around in a wheelchair.

“He is not able to report to the military commissar because he moves around in a wheelchair and the appointment is scheduled for the fourth floor,” the Sota news agency reported.

Putin's forces have suffered a loss of over 80,000 casualties since the invasion of Ukraine began.

The Kremlin leader had earlier avoided ordering the mobilisation which was last done in 1941.

On February 24, Putin emphasised that his invasion of Ukraine was a special operation.

Men fleeing Russia

Putin's mobilisation order has triggered panic among men believed to be of fighting age which has led to the men fleeing Russia in their multitudes.

A woman who spoke to The Telegraph on condition of anonymity said:

“My cousin is hiding her daughter’s husband in their house at the moment because he received the call to mobilise. It was lucky that he had already left his village as that night police came and took all the men.”

In most regions of Russia, men have been ordered to mobilise, including retired army officers in their 60s and men admitted to the hospital.

