Madagascar’s foreign affairs minister Richard Randriamandrato was fired by President Andriy Rajoelina

Randriamandrato voted on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution to condemn Russia’s referendums

Madagascar previously abstained from voting on resolutions related to the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine

Madagascar’s foreign affairs minister was recently sacked for voting on a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution.

The vote was held to condemn Russia’s referendums to occupy four regions in Ukraine.

Madagascar Minister Richard Randriamandrato was fired for voting on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution. Image: Rijasolo & Michael M. Santiago

Source: UGC

Madagascar’s President Andriy Rajoelina fired minister Richard Randriamandrato for voting in support of the resolution that reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

According to SABCA News, most voters condemned Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of the Ukrainian regions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Madagascar had previously abstained from voting on resolutions related to the Russian war in Ukraine.

Reuters reported that the government spoke of being neutral on the subject. The vote was held on Wednesday, 12 October.

Netizens react to the drama:

@Xavier1908 said:

“He’s a hero for voting the way he did against the terrorist state of Russia.”

@NicolasdePotte1 commented:

“He was a Hero, he got fired by Madagascar.”

@Constitution_94 posted:

“Haibo! What nonsense is that? That guy deserves an International Order for standing for truth and bravery.”

@ReaderBoycot wrote:

“What a great leader.”

@IE_HSK added:

“That was brave though if he made his own decision.”

Source: Briefly.co.za